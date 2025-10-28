Greenvolt secures €35 million financing for large scale hybrid project

The Greenvolt Group, through Greenvolt Power, has signed a €35 million project finance agreement with Ringkjøbing Landbobank to finance the construction and operation of a large scale hybrid renewables project in Høegholm, Denmark, combining solar photovoltaic (PV) generation and battery energy storage system (BESS).

The project integrates 97.36 MW of solar generation with a 55 – 60 MW/110 – 120 MWh BESS, designed to enhance grid flexibility and optimise the use of renewable energy. The estimated annual solar production is 97 GWh.

Currently under construction, the project is expected to reach commercial operations date (COD) in 1Q26.

João Manso Neto, CEO of the Greenvolt Group, commented: “Hybrid projects like this one, which bring together solar and battery storage, not only make renewable energy generation more efficient but also help us enhance and differentiate our assets, strengthening the confidence and interest of institutional partners, namely financing entities.”

Jørn Nielsen, Managing Director, Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S, added: “Financing sustainable and responsible projects is fully aligned with Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s strategy. We are pleased to support Greenvolt in this project in Høegholm, which has a tangible regional impact and contributes to Denmark’s national energy goals.”

Adrian Góralski, M&A and Project Finance Director at Greenvolt Power, concluded: “We are very pleased to finalise this project finance agreement with Ringkjøbing Landbobank. It was a collaborative process that will enable the development of a project relevant not only for Greenvolt, but also for the energy transition in Denmark and across Europe.”

Part of KKR’s portfolio, Greenvolt Group currently has a 14.1 GW utility scale pipeline under development across Europe, the US, and Asia, covering solar, wind, and BESS projects. In BESS, the company ranks among Europe’s leading developers, with a total pipeline of 4.7 GW. The group also operates in the sustainable biomass and distributed generation segments.

