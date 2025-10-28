TotalEnergies and Aljomaih Energy & Water awarded solar project

The consortium comprising France’s TotalEnergies and Saudi developer, Aljomaih Energy & Water (AEW), has been awarded by the Saudi Power Procurement Co. (SPPC) following a tender process, the license to develop, build, and operate a 400 MW solar power plant in As Sufan, Saudi Arabia.

The electricity produced will be sold to SPPC through a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA). The solar plant is expected to connect to the grid in 2027, and will power more than 68 400 homes.

The As Sufun project is part of Round 6 of the National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) overseen by the Ministry of Energy, aiming to reduce reliance on liquid fuels in electricity generation, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, where Saudi Arabia aims to increase the installed capacity shares from renewable energy sources and energy storage systems to reach up to 50% by 2030, subject to electricity demand growth.

Olivier Jouny, SVP Renewables at TotalEnergies, commented: “Together with our partner AEW, we are thrilled to contribute to Saudi Arabia's target of increasing the share of renewables in its energy mix. This project marks the second success for our consortium in the Saudi NERP. TotalEnergies is a close partner of Saudi Arabia, where we are deploying our multi-energy strategy, notably through our participation in major refining and petrochemical assets.”

Mr. Ibrahim Aljomaih, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AEW, added: “We are proud to lead the development of the 400 MW As Sufun solar photovoltaic (PV) project in partnership with TotalEnergies. This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting the Saudi Green Initiative and advancing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. Through our deep local expertise and trusted international partnerships, we continue to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s energy transition towards a more sustainable future. We also extend our sincere appreciation to SPPC for their continued trust and co-operation.”

Eng. Adnan Buhuligah, Acting CEO of AEW, stated: “The 400 MW As Sufun solar PV project in Hail region demonstrates our ongoing efforts to expand our renewable energy investments in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The project will supply clean energy to more than 68 400 households, underscoring our role in supporting the Saudi’s Vision 2030 objectives towards a thriving and sustainable economy.”

This renewable project is a new milestone for TotalEnergies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where TotalEnergies is currently operating the 119 MW Wadi Al Dawasir solar power plant and building the 300 MW Rabigh 2 project.

