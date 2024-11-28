Sonnedix surpasses 1 GW operating capacity

Sonnedix, a renewable energy producer with over 3.5 GW of global operating capacity, has celebrated the inauguration of its 150 MW Betierra project. The inauguration marks a significant milestone for the company as it officially surpasses 1 GW of owned and operated renewable energy capacity in Spain.

Betierra is located in Castilla-La Mancha, Cuenca, in east-central Spain. It consists of three 50 MW solar plants with shared interconnection infrastructure, a first for a project of this scale in Sonnedix’s Spanish portfolio, showcasing the company’s commitment and focus on the optimisation of renewable energy.

Since achieving commercial operation in September 2024, the project is now generating nearly 300 000 MWh/y of clean electricity, equivalent to powering over 71 000 households and avoiding over 107 000 tpy of CO 2 e. The renewable energy will be supplied to Equinix under a 10 year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signed in May 2023.

Betierra is part of a larger 300 MW portfolio acquired in development stage from RIC Energy in 2021, with the remaining 150 MW in late development stage. The inauguration highlighted Sonnedix’s long-term approach as both an owner, developer, and an operator, acquiring projects for the long-term.

Axel Thiemann, Sonnedix’s CEO, said: “With the inauguration of Betierra, we’re proud to be celebrating the landmark achievement of 1 GW capacity in Spain. This comes a month after we celebrated Sonnedix’s 15th anniversary, a journey that started in Spain. From a 1 MW solar plant, we have transformed into a leading solar PV player in the country. This portfolio is also our tenth project to reach commercial operation this year alone, reflecting our continued expansion on a global scale.”

Gerson Gonzalez Hernandez, Representative Director at Sonnedix in Spain, commented: “Over the last three years the team has focused on the efficient and cost-effective construction of this innovative project, from optimising shared interconnection infrastructure to adapting its design to fit with and protect the natural environment. The support from local and regional authorities has been instrumental in achieving this milestone, which not only supplies clean energy to Equinix through a long-term PPA, but also contributes significantly to Spain’s renewable energy targets and energy transition."

Eulalia Flo, Managing Director at Equinix in Spain, added: “The inauguration of this new solar park marks a milestone in our sustainability strategy. Through this 150 MW PPA, resulting from the agreement between Equinix and Sonnedix, we secure a renewable energy source that exceeds the consumption of our data centers in Spain, which are already covered by 100% renewable energy, and at the same time contribute to the decarbonisation of the Spanish grid. For Equinix, this is another positive step in our commitment to achieve climate neutrality by 2030”.

The inauguration ceremony, scheduled to take place in Belinchón, Cuenca, will be attended by local and regional government representatives, along with members of Sonnedix’s and Equinix’s management team. Carlos Guinand, Founder and Chairman of Sonnedix as well as Eulalia Flo, Managing Director of Equinix, will join local officials in cutting the ribbon, officially inaugurating the project.

