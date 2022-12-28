SolarDuck to build Japan’s first offshore floating solar demonstrator

SolarDuck B.V. (the Netherlands), Tokyu Land Corporation (Japan), and Everblue Technologies Inc. (Japan) have announced that their proposal for Japan’s first offshore floating solar power generation and automated sailing boat technology demonstration has been selected as of 4 November 2022 as part of the Tokyo Bay eSG Proect, an advanced project led by the Bureau of Policy Planning of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

This project is part of the Tokyo Bay eSG Project, which aims to create a sustainable city that looks 50 – 100 years into the future, and aims to implement technologies in the fields of ‘cutting-edge renewable energy’, ‘next-generation mobility’, and ‘environmental improvement and resource recycling’ in the central breakwater area. The project aims to realise the world’s most advanced technologies from the Tokyo Bay Area, Japan. This project was selected in the field of ‘cutting-edge renewable energy’.

The three companies aim to realise local production for local consumption of energy in the Tokyo Bay Area in the future through the practical application of Japan’s first ‘offshore floating photovoltaic power generation system’, the use of renewable energy generated on the ocean to power electric-powered boats, and the demonstration of marine transportation of storage batteries.

