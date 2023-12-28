Voltalia’s Karavasta solar farm powers up in Albania

Voltalia, an international player in renewable energies, announces the start of production of its 140 MW solar project, located in the Fier district of southern Albania.

With a total capacity of 140 MW, the Karavasta power station can generate electricity equivalent to the consumption of 220 000 people.

All of the plant's capacity is secured by long-term electricity sales contracts with public and private players.

“I would like to express my gratitude to all those involved in making this project a reality, in particular the Albanian Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy, the banking consortium under the lead of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Voltalia teams,” said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

