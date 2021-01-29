VivoPower International completes Australian solar farm electrical works

VivoPower International PLC has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia, J.A. Martin Electrical Pty Limited (J.A. Martin) has recently completed all electrical works for the 39 MWdc Molong Solar Farm, located 40 km northwest of the town of Orange in New South Wales, Australia. The project is the second Australian solar farm completed by J.A. Martin in partnership with lead contractor GRS.

Energized in late November, the Molong Solar Farm will generate approximately 78 000 MWh of clean energy per year, enough to power 11 000 homes. The project will displace over 53 000 tpy of carbon dioxide emissions, the equivalent of taking 10 500 gasoline cars off the road. With the conclusion of construction at Molong, J.A. Martin has now completed works on over 150 MWdc of solar farms in Australia over the past three years.

Phil Lowbridge, General Manager of J.A. Martin, said, “J.A. Martin is proud to have successfully completed another large solar farm project in partnership with GRS, and to have reached yet another milestone for our solar business. We look forward to continued growth in this area as we build on our relationship with GRS and strengthen our position as a leading provider of solar solutions in Australia.”

Carlos López, Managing Director of GRS, added, “GRS is especially proud to work with J.A. Martin on the Molong Solar Farm, our second EPC with them in the country and a great project that has allowed us to strengthen our business relationship based on professionalism, rigor and experience.”

