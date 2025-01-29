National Grid Renewables breaks ground on fifth solar project in Ohio

National Grid Renewables has announced the start of on-site construction at its Sycamore Creek solar project located in Crawford County, Ohio, within the PJM market. Once operational, Sycamore Creek will deliver 117 MW of clean solar power and generate an estimated US$27 million in direct economic benefit for the local community.

“We have a longstanding commitment to bringing forth sustainable energy solutions for the residents of Ohio,” said Joe Ibrahim, Vice President of Construction at National Grid Renewables. “Sycamore Creek is our fifth solar project to begin construction within the state, and we want to thank Ohioans for their support as we continue to grow our portfolio in Ohio.”

Sycamore Creek will benefit the local host community in many ways, including the creation of new tax revenue, jobs, and charitable giving. Once operational, the project is estimated to produce US$16 million in new tax revenue for Crawford County and local townships, school districts, and emergency services.

Throughout construction of the project, Sycamore Creek will support approximately 160 construction jobs. The project is contracted with Kiewit Power Constructors as the EPC partner, with whom National Grid Renewables has partnered on the four previous Ohio projects.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with National Grid Renewables on the Sycamore Creek solar project,” said Brian Koller, Vice President of Kiewit Power Constructors Co. “Together, we are building a sustainable future while creating significant economic benefits for the communities we serve. This marks another milestone in our shared commitment to advancing clean energy solutions across Ohio.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.