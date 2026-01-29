Solaria granted environmental approval for Italian solar project

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has reached a new strategic milestone in its European expansion after obtaining a favourable environmental impact statement (EIS) for the Palermo I project, an 81 MW photovoltaic plant located in Italy. This authorisation is one of the final administrative steps before construction can begin, placing the project in the final stage of processing and allowing it to come into operation in 2027. The plant will feed energy into an existing substation, which reinforces the efficiency of the development and significantly reduces execution times.

Arturo Díaz-Tejeiro, CEO of Solaria, said: “Obtaining the EIS for Palermo I confirms the soundness of our strategy in Italy and our ability to convert projects into assets ready for construction quickly and rigorously. Italy is a key market for Solaria and a fundamental pillar of our future growth.”

The authorisation for Palermo I joins other projects already approved in the country, such as Garaguso (146 MW), as well as several additional smaller facilities, bringing Solaria’s total ready-to-build capacity in Italy to approximately 300 MW. Added to this volume are the advances in the Spinazzola cluster, where the company is developing one of its largest solar platforms in Europe, with up to 600 MW in the pipeline, decisively strengthening its position in one of the continent’s most strategic energy markets.

