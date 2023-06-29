Matrix Renewables acquires Stillhouse solar project from OCI Solar Power

Matrix Renewables, a TPG Rise-backed global renewable energy platform, has acquired the Stillhouse solar project, a late-stage development 284 MWdc solar project in Bell County, Texas (Electric Reliability Council of Texas [ERCOT] North), from OCI Solar Power, a leading developer of utility scale solar projects. The transaction follows up on Matrix’s Gaskell West Project (totalling 142 MWdc solar with 80 MWh of battery storage in California Independent System Operator [CAISO]) achieving commercial operation date (COD) earlier this month and shows strong continuity in Matrix’s plan to become a leading clean energy platform in the US.

Across the US, Matrix owns near 6 GW of projects in various stages of development across four different regions (CAISO, Midcontinent Independent System Operator [MISO], ERCOT and Western Electricity Coordinating Council [WECC]) and continues to expand its pipeline and team to capitalise on the large demand for renewable energy in the US. Globally, including Matrix’s presence in Spain, Italy and Chile, Matrix’s footprint already surpasses 12 GW of solar power, battery storage and green hydrogen projects.

Cindy Tindell, Managing Director and Head of US for Matrix Renewables, said: “We are very pleased with the acquisition of the Stillhouse project, and we look forward to completing power offtake, procurement and financing for the project in the coming months. We appreciate the partnership with the OCI team and their efforts to get the projects to this stage.”

“We have been working to develop the Stillhouse solar project for over two years. All land acquisition, environmental review and electrical interconnection studies are complete. It is a tremendous project and we’re excited to pass the baton to Matrix to take the project through construction and into operations, providing more clean energy to the Texas electrical grid,” added Charles Kim, President and CEO, OCI Solar Power.

Construction of the project is slated for 2024, with commercial operations commencing in 2025.

