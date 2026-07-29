Qair strengthens its position in Montenegro with solar project building permit secured

Renewable energy company, Qair, has secured the building permit for its 50 MW Rudine solar power project in the municipality of Nikšic, Montenegro.

This milestone represents a significant step forward in Qair’s ambition to establish itself as a leading renewable energy producer in Montenegro – a strategic market with strong renewable energy potential and a supportive regulatory environment. While the project has already secured grid connection approval from CGES, Montenegro’s transmission system operator, construction is expected to begin in the coming years.

This achievement follows Qair’s ongoing dialogue with Montenegrin authorities, including a meeting with Prime Minister Milojko Spajic, who acknowledged Qair’s contributions to the country’s energy transition and expressed support for integrating its projects into the France-Montenegro Intergovernmental Agreement, aimed at accelerating Montenegro’s EU accession by 2028. By delivering on this first project, Qair demonstrates its commitment to accelerating Montenegro’s energy transition and reinforces its role as a trusted partner in the region.

Since entering the Montenegrin market in 2021, Qair’s local team has been developing a 250 MW renewable energy portfolio of projects having secured urban planning and technical approvals. A further 70 MW solar project is on track to obtain technical approval, while the company continues to actively explore opportunities to expand into complementary solutions such as energy storage, further strengthening Qair’s contributions to Montenegro’s sustainable energy landscape.

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