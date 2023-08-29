BayWa r.e. Solar Trade acquires Ribeiro Solar

BayWa r.e. Solar Trade has announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Ribeiro Solar, a solar distribution company operating exclusively in Brazil. This move solidifies BayWa r.e. Solar Trade's foothold in the Brazilian solar energy market, while also strengthening its existing solar distribution operations throughout the Americas, encompassing the US, Canada, and Mexico.

With a shared commitment to clean energy and empowering solar installers, BayWa r.e. Solar Trade and Ribeiro Solar are strategically aligning their expertise to drive the adoption of clean energy solutions. By leveraging Ribeiro Solar's deep market knowledge and extensive installer network within the Brazilian solar industry, alongside BayWa r.e.'s global solar distribution capabilities, the collaboration aims to support solar installers with high-quality products, comprehensive training, and a strong service record. This integration combines Ribeiro Solar's established presence and expertise with BayWa r.e. Solar Trade's track record of serving over 17 000 solar contractor customers worldwide.

Ribeiro Solar is headquartered in greater Curitiba in the south of Paraná with warehouse distribution hubs in Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul e Pernambuco, allowing for efficient storage, inventory management, and timely delivery of solar products to customers across Brazil. BayWa r.e.’s global supply chain reach will enable Ribeiro Solar to benefit from global scale while continuing to provide best in class support to installers in Brazil.

“The expansion of BayWa r.e. into the Brazilian market compliments the company’s continued growth into the Americas,” said Daniel Marino, Director of Solar Trade in the Americas at BayWa r.e. “Ribeiro Solar's deep-rooted expertise and strong market presence will be instrumental in driving our success in Brazil, and we look forward to combining our strengths to accelerate the adoption of solar energy across the country.”

“We are very grateful for this opportunity to be a part of the BayWa r.e. team, a respected global player in the solar market. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to growth, innovation, and technical excellence, which in turn will benefit our valued clients. Together, we will make a greater impact in the renewable energy market, delivering enhanced value and sustainable solutions,” aded Liciany Ribeiro, CEO of Ribeiro Solar.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on alternative fuels, battery storage solutions, solar optimisation, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the recent developments in the European renewables market.