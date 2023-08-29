MET’s corporate bond officially qualified as a green product

MET Group subsidiary, MET Hungary Solar Park (HSP) Kft.’s corporate bond, issued in December 2021 to finance solar power plants in Hungary, has been officially qualified as a green product on the Budapest Stock Exchange website.

A limited number of XBond issuers received a green qualification, among them MET HSP. Projects financed through green bonds are assessed as having a positive environmental impact and contributing to Hungary’s transition to a lower carbon energy economy.

A number of green debt securities have been registered on the XBond market in recent years. As such, these green bonds form a distinct market segment, benefitting from the continuously growing investor interest in green securities.

The issuer – MET Hungary Solar Park Kft. – used the proceeds from the bond sale to refinance and construct five solar parks (Dunai Solar Park, Kaba, Buzsák, Gerjen, and Söjtör Solar Parks). All of them were commissioned by the end of last year. The five existing projects generate enough electricity to supply about 140 000 households per year. The total value of the 10-year green bond amounts to HUF 64.8 billion (€170 million).

