Trina Solar sign MoU with Malaysia’s GSPARX

Trina Solar, a leading global PV and smart energy total solutions provider, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GSPARX Sdn. Bhd, Malaysia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), to work together in developing a robust sustainable energy sector in Malaysia.

Through the MoU, GSPARX, Malaysia and Trina Solar have agreed to establish a working committee that will help drive sustainability initiatives and promote the adoption of renewable energy in the country. Additionally, the parties have agreed to do joint marketing and work collaboratively to explore and unlock new business opportunities, so as to develop Malaysia’s solar photovoltaic market.

Elva Wang, Head of Southeast Asia at Trina Solar, said: “We have had a longstanding relationship with GSPARX, Malaysia as its solar module supplier for rooftop solar business in Malaysia since 2019. This agreement further strengthens and expands our relationship on a strategic and working level. We are focusing on securing business opportunities for rooftop, floating and grounded-mounted systems, for our mutual benefit and helping Malaysia move towards a green net-zero future.”

“Under this MoU, Trina Solar will share its international knowledge and technical expertise with GSPARX, Malaysia with regards to smart grid solutions, energy storage systems, etc. This co-operation will enable GSPARX, Malaysia to strengthen its technical in-house capabilities and help, for example, navigate technical challenges in solar rooftop projects,” Wang added.

The MoU Exchange ceremony took place in Kuala Lumpur and was witnessed by:

YB Tuan Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Minister for Natural Resources, Environment & Climate Change (NRECC), Malaysia.

Dato’ Indera Ir. Baharin Din, President/Chief Executive Officer, TNB.

Kamal Arifin A. Rahman, Chief Retail Officer, TNB.

Mohd Zarihi Mohd Hashim, Chief New Energy Officer, TNB.

Leo Pui Yong, Chief Sustainability Officer, TNB.

The MoU was exchanged by: Elmie Fairul Mahsuri, Managing Director of GSPARX, Malaysia and Elva Wang, Head of Southeast Asia at Trina Solar.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on alternative fuels, battery storage solutions, solar optimisation, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the recent developments in the European renewables market.