Voltalia commissions new Portuguese cluster

Voltalia, an international renewable energies company, has announced the full commissioning of its new Portuguese cluster, Garrido, consisting of five solar power plants with a total capacity of 50.6 MW.

The construction of the Garrido project cluster, combining five power plants with a total capacity of 50.6 MW, was initiated in September 2022. It reached full capacity after a gradual commissioning process that began in March 2023. The initial kilowatt-hours were generated from the Vale Serrão site (2.4 MW), Pinhal Novo site (11.8 MW), and Alcochete site (23.8 MW). The remaining capacity, including the Oliveira de Frades site (1.2 MW) and Antuzede site (11.4 MW), has just been connected to the grid.

The entire cluster's capacity is secured through long-term corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs), including one with the industrial company BA Glass, a European leader in the production of hollow glass for the beverage and agri-food sectors. The companies consuming the produced decarbonised electricity will contribute to avoiding the annual emission of 46,685 t of CO2 into the atmosphere.

"We are delighted to announce the full capacity of our Garrido cluster. Portugal is a pioneer in Europe, with a significant share of renewable energies in its energy mix. I thank all the teams for successfully delivering this cluster." said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on alternative fuels, battery storage solutions, solar optimisation, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the recent developments in the European renewables market.