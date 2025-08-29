Statkraft concludes divestment of renewable energy activities in the Netherlands

Statkraft, Europe’s largest producer of renewable energy, is concluding the divestment of its renewable energy development activities in the Netherlands.

The Dutch renewable energy supplier, Greenchoice, has acquired an operational solar portfolio of 120 MWp and taken over the highly skilled team.

Executive Vice President for Europe, Barbara Flesche, commented: “I am very pleased that we have agreed to sell our portfolios of solar, wind, and storage projects in the Netherlands to a company which will use this business as a platform for further growth. It is equally important to me that our competent and dedicated staff will get new opportunities with a good employer.”

In the Netherlands, a share purchase agreement has been signed with the Dutch renewable energy company, Greenchoice, for the acquisition of 120 MWp of operating solar power assets and a portfolio of solar, wind, and battery projects and the transfer of a team of highly skilled professionals. Closing is expected in autumn 2025.

Flesche added: “Greenchoice shares our commitment to renewable energy and sustainability, and we are confident that this transaction will contribute to the green energy transition in Europe.”

Statkraft will continue its well-established market operations in the Netherlands and will scale back on its hydrogen projects in the country.

The parties have agreed not to disclose further details about the transactions.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!