GE Renewable Energy obtains certification for its FLEXINVERTER* technology

GE Renewable Energy has announced that it has obtained Voluntary Product Certification (VPC) in Taiwan for its FLEXINVERTER* (formerly known LV5+) for utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) plants. With up to 3.59 MW high power density, it is one of the largest sizes of inverter that is certified for Taiwan.

The VPC certificate for inverters is a mandatory requirement for any new installation of solar PV in Taiwan. It is delivered by the Bureau of Standard, Metrology, and Inspection (BSMI) and guarantees the product conformity with specified standards and testing items such as high efficiency, grid-code compliance, factory-inspection, quality and safety.

Prakash Chandra, Renewable Hybrids Chief Executive Officer, GE Renewable Energy, says: “Solar energy plays a key role in achieving Taiwan’s renewable energy installation targets of 20 GW by 2025, and with GE Renewable Energy obtaining this product certification for its latest power conversion technology with the FLEXINVERTER*, we intend to contribute significantly to enabling the expansion of the solar industry.”

The company has accumulated more than 9 GW of total global installed base and backlog for its inverter technology, and was one of the first to introduce 1500 v to the solar market.

The FLEXINVERTER* technology combines GE’s inverter, with medium voltage power transformer, optional MV Ring Main Unit (RMU), auxiliary transformer and various options within a single 20 ft ISO high-cube container for up to 3.59 MW, high power density (with an option to get two inverters into one transformer for 7 - 8 MW). This containerised solution delivers a reliable, cost-effective, plug and play, factory integrated power conversion system platform for utility-scale solar and battery energy storage applications. It also provides provision to be hybridised with battery energy storage for DC or AC coupled solution.

From hardware building blocks to system design and integration, the FLEXINVERTER* platform enabled through digital – with a focus on logistics, ease of installation and commissioning – helps customers reduce LCOE/LCOS, start-up risks, and improve overall reliability of the asset.

It is a key component of the company’s Renewable Hybrids FLEX portfolio, designed to solve customer needs through multiple applications to enable dispatchable, green MWhs. It also includes the FLEXRESERVOIR* and the FLEXIQ* technologies. The FLEXRESERVOIR* is a systems integrated battery energy storage and power electronics solution for multiple configurations and market applications. FLEXIQ* is a digital platform that provides design, operation and fleet management solutions to enable grid compliance and maximise lifetime customer value.

