GRS inaugurates Edenvale solar park

GRS has reached a new milestone in Australia with the inauguration of Edenvale solar park, a 204 MW photovoltaic plant built for Sojitz Corp. and ENEOS Corp. in the Queensland region. This project will contribute to the decarbonisation process in the area, which is deeply committed to the implementation of renewable energy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Edenvale solar park was inaugurated at an event that was attended by a large institutional presence, headed by the regional Minister for Trade and Investment, Cameron Dick, confirming the authorities’ support for the development of green energy in Queensland.

The photovoltaic plant is located in Chinchilla, 300 km from Brisbane, and has the capacity to produce around 425 000 MWh/y, enough energy to cover the electricity demand of 60 000 households. It will also prevent the emission of approximately 300 000 t of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, equivalent to the amount generated by 83 000 vehicles.

“Edenvale is an important milestone in Gransolar’s successful track record in Australia. Once again, the synergies created between the business units that make up the group (ISE, GRS, and PVH) allow us to make another valuable contribution to decarbonisation in a region as committed to the preservation of the environment as Queensland,” said Jordi Vega, Gransolar’s Chief Operating Officer.

