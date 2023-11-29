Solar Steel and Smart Solar Technologies sign a 90 MW solar tracker project in Türkiye

Solar Steel, a leader in the supply of solar trackers and fixed structures for the PV solar sector, has signed a new 90 MW project in Türkiye for Smart Solar Technologies. This project, named ‘Deski’ is in the Turkish province of Denizli and marks another significant milestone in both companies’ commitment to sustainable solar energy development in the country.

The Deski project will involve the supply of 3495 TracSmarT+ 1V single-row solar trackers, which will accommodate more than 160 000 solar modules. This achievement represents a significant contribution to the growth of the solar sector in Türkiye and further strengthens Solar Steel’s position as a reliable and committed partner to the country.

Türkiye is a key market for Solar Steel, and the presence of its manufacturing centre for trackers and fixed structures in the country, Çepas Gonvarri Industries, has enabled the local production of structures for over 55 solar energy projects.

