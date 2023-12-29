EDF Renewables receives green light for Tye Lane solar farm

Planning consent has been given for EDF Renewables UK’s Tye Lane solar farm. Mid Suffolk District Council’s planning committee has given the project the green light following extensive consultation. The 49.9 MW solar farm will be located on Tye Lane, north-west of Bramford.

Amongst growing concern about climate change and energy security, Tye Lane solar farm will be capable of generating enough low carbon electricity for the domestic needs of more than 14 500 households annually whilst saving around 17 100 tpy of carbon dioxide emissions.

In addition to the benefits of generating clean, green electricity, EDF Renewables UK will establish a community benefit fund of £20 000 paid annually for the 35-year lifetime of the project, to support local social, environmental and community initiatives.

Darren Cuming, Head of Development, at EDF Renewables UK, said: “We are very pleased to receive planning consent for Tye Lane, which is a great site for solar. EDF Renewables UK is an experienced developer, and we are firmly committed to solar as a technology which will help us accelerate a net zero future where clean energy powers all our lives.

“In addition to the community fund, we also plan to deliver other benefits as part of the project; we will plant extensive species-rich wild flower and grass margins to enhance local biodiversity, provide further woodland blocks, new hedgerows, and install bird and bat boxes.”

EDF Renewables UK will now plan next steps with the aim of starting construction later next year. Construction will take approximately 6 – 9 months. The grid connection route runs south of the site across arable fields to the Bramford substation.

