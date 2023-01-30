Two new MET Group solar parks have started production in Hungary

The construction works of MET Gergjen solar park and MET Söjtör solar park has been completed and the solar power plants have commenced commercial operations. The investments cover an area of 170 ha. altogether in the two Hungarian municipalities, where approximately 180 000 solar panels have been installed. The completion of the projects was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The solar parks join the electricity grid through newly installed high-voltage substations. The commissioning of MET Gerjen solar park (51 MWp) and MET Söjtör solar park (45 MWp) took place over several phases. The two plants will generate enough green electricity to cover the consumption of approximately 50 000 households.

To refinance two existing solar parks (MET Dunai solar park and MET Kabai solar park), as well as to finance the acquisition and construction of three new solar farms (among them the plants in Gerjen and Söjtör), MET Group subsidiary MET Hungary Solar Park Kft. successfully issued a bond in 2021 that subsequently achieved a green rating as well.

As improving local quality of life is also an important part of the implementation, MET Group carried out indoor and outdoor improvements to local kindergartens and schools.

MET’s renewables expansion strategy aims to reach a 2 GW installed capacity portfolio by 2026, thus playing an active role in the European energy transition. As part of this overarching strategy, MET Group and Singapore-based Keppel Infrastructure formed a joint venture company in November 2022, Keppel MET Renewables, to pursue renewable energy opportunities in Europe. Over the past year, MET Group was able to enter the renewables market in four new countries, with acquisitions in Spain, Italy, Poland, and Romania.

