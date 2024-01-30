AlphaReal acquires UK solar site

AlphaReal, a specialist real assets investment manager, has completed the acquisition of a newly-commissioned 40.36 MW solar site. AlphaReal has acquired Bubney Energy Centre Ltd in Shropshire from a global renewables developer.

The site is situated over 150 acres and is currently the largest ground-mount solar site in AlphaReal’s renewable energy portfolio.

A new survey of UK pension funds and insurers that collectively oversee £359 billion in assets, commissioned by AlphaReal, reveals 90% plan to increase their allocation to renewable energy in the next 12 months, while the remaining 10% say they might make increases.

More than half (54%) of UK pension funds and insurers surveyed say they invest in ground-mount solar energy. Around 56% say they will increase allocations substantially in the next five years while 15% will increase slightly, and 14% will keep allocations the same.

Raza Ali, Investment Director, Renewable Infrastructure at AlphaReal, said: “We are pleased to have made this acquisition. It was an interesting deal to negotiate because the site combined aspects of both greenfield and brownfield, but we have sizeable experience in both areas for over a decade. The site is a strong addition to our £1 billion portfolio of renewable energy assets.”

Phillip Rose, CEO of AlphaReal, added: “Pension funds, insurers and other institutional asset owners are looking to increase their allocation to renewables, and our research suggests solar is amongst the most attractive asset classes for them. We are therefore delighted to increase our investment in solar which is playing a key role in the UK’s green energy transition.”

