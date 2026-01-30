WFW advises MEC Energy on strategic partnership with CleanCap

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) advised MEC Energy GmbH on its strategic partnership with CleanCap LLP to develop a portfolio of solar photovoltaics (PV) and battery energy storage projects (BESS) in Germany.

As part of the partnership, MEC Energy will develop a portfolio of greenfield sites totalling more than 500 MWp of solar PV and 2.5 GWp of BESS. The projects include both standalone PV and co-located PV and battery storage projects. MEC Energy will oversee the development of all projects until ready-to-build status.

MEC Energy is a specialist in large scale PV and co-located BESS projects, focusing on the development, structuring, and implementation of PV and storage solutions.

CleanCap is a London-based alternative investment advisor specialising in renewable energy and battery storage investments across Europe.

The WFW Hamburg Energy team that advised MEC Energy was led by Corporate Partner, Dr Wolfram Böge, supported by Senior Associate, Marian Henkes, Associate, Richard Wichmann, and Transaction Lawyer, Stephanie Groß. Tax advice was provided by Frankfurt Managing Associate, Manuel Rustler.

Dr Wolfram Böge commented: “We are delighted to have advised MEC Energy on this strategic partnership. The transaction underscores WFW’s experience in supporting mergers and acquisitions and investment transactions in the energy and infrastructure sectors.”

