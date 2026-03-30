SSE’s Littleton solar farm enters full operation

SSE’s 31 MW Littleton solar farm near Evesham, Worcestershire has now entered full operation following a two-year construction delivery programme.

The newly completed solar farm can now generate enough clean electricity to typically power around 10 000 homes per year.

Its delivery marks another important contribution by SSE towards the delivery of homegrown, affordable, and secure clean energy to UK consumers.

The completion of Littleton marks the delivery of SSE’s first operational solar farm asset. Construction began in December 2023 and was delivered in partnership with Grupotec, which acted as main contractor for the project.

Heather Donald, Director of Onshore Wind, Solar, and Battery, SSE Renewables, noted: “I am delighted Littleton solar farm is now fully operational as it marks the completion of SSE’s first operational solar asset. Safely delivering this project reflects the commitment and professionalism of our project team supported by our contractors and partners. We now looked forward to Littleton solar farm providing vital homegrown and affordable renewable power for UK energy users.”

Littleton solar farm has incorporated a wide range of measures across its 77-acre site to protect and enhance local biodiversity. These include maintaining existing hedgerows, planting new trees and hedgerows with locally sourced species, and establishing wildflower margins to support pollinators.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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