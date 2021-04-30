RP Global and Tartessos to develop solar project in Spain

Spanish project developer Tartessos concludes a service agreement with RP Global as the two renewable energy companies set out to develop a 300 MWp photovoltaic (PV) project together in the Castilla-León region in Spain.

“RP Global is a recognised international player with over 35 years of experience in the market and a well-established team of development experts. This makes RP Global a great fit for us”, says Dr. Rainer Kistner, Managing Partner of Tartessos Power Development.

The land for the 300 MWp project has already been secured and rigorous environmental impact assessments have raised no red flags.

“Tartessos’s experience and strong track record of project delivery convinced us that they are an ideal company for us to partner with to develop this significant project”, explains Jorge Rodriguez, RP Global’s CFO and Country Manager for Spain, adding: “Identifying the right long-term local partner to develop our projects is becoming more and more important for us, as we aim to develop a 2 GW pipeline of wind and solar PV in Spain by 2024.”

The development of further joint projects in the region are being discussed. The companies are also exploring the possibility of converting the planned 300 MWp solar park into a wind-solar hybrid project.

