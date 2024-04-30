BayWa .r.e. secures planning permission for UK solar project

BayWa r.e. and Grüne Energien, have recently received planning consent for the development of the Yanel Farm Solar project in Somerset, England.

The scheme will consist of a solar farm on land at Yanel Farm, north of Sandford. With a capacity of over 40 MW the project could produce enough green, sustainable, domestically produced energy to supply approximately 14 000 homes in the UK per year. This is in line with the North Somerset Council’s current Core Strategy climate change objectives.

The development team have identified opportunities to create an ecologically rich environment on the site to achieve a biodiversity net gain by increasing wildlife and habitat through the creation of biodiverse grassland areas and planting new native hedgerows. Additionally, the Yanel Solar Farm site can continue to be used for agricultural purposes, as sheep will be able to graze between the solar panels.

“We are delighted about receiving planning consent for Yanel Solar Farm. This achievement shows the success of our solar development team, who are currently working to deliver a 1.5 GW pipeline in the UK. Projects like Yanel are essential to meeting net zero targets, and it is great to see that North Somerset Council is committed to contributing to these goals,” said Nick Kay, Head of Solar at BayWa r.e. UK Ltd.

With its capacity of over 40 MW Yanel Solar Farm will contribute to the growing need for an average of 3 GW per year of solar power in the UK, which is necessary to meet the government’s net zero goals.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.