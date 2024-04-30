Matrix Renewables and Hyundai sign solar PPA

Matrix Renewables has announced that it has signed a renewable energy power purchase agreement (PPA) with affiliates of the Hyundai Motor Group for 147 MWac from its Stillhouse Solar project, a 284 MWdc / 210 MWac total solar photovoltaic (PV) project located in Bell County, Texas (USA). The Stillhouse Solar project is expected to begin commercial operations in 2H25.

“We are thrilled to have finalised this agreement with Hyundai Motor Group, contributing to the achievement of its ambitious sustainability objectives in the US,” said Cindy Tindell, Managing Director and Head of US for Matrix Renewables. “Stillhouse Solar will provide clean power, deliver grid resiliency and avoid 200 000 tpy of CO2 equivalent. These environmental attributes are in addition to the economic benefit for the Bell County region in Texas. We greatly value the communities in which we develop, construct and operate our projects and are committed to ensuring our projects benefit those communities. We thank Hyundai Motor Group for its commitment to our Stillhouse Solar project and look forward to an enduring relationship.”

"Hyundai Motor Group is excited to be a part of the Stillhouse Solar project and looks forward to making a sustainable contribution through this project to our manufacturing plants in the US," said Sung Hwan Bae, Vice President and Head of Corporate Business Planning Team at Hyundai Motor Group. "As a smart and sustainable mobility solutions provider, we will further pursue environmental efforts and expand renewable energy solutions into our worldwide facilities."

