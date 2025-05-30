PPC Group to add 88 MW solar park to its portfolio

Committed to enhancing its role in the Southeastern Europe energy transition, PPC Group has strengthened its green portfolio with the agreement to add a solar park to its portfolio upon completion and beginning of operation.

The solar park is currently under construction, with a total capacity of 88 MW, and is located in the village of Vedrare, in the Karlovo region in central Bulgaria.

The project is already being constructed by Chint Green Energy, a subsidiary company of Chint Group which owns Astronergy, one of the largest manufacturers of solar panels globally. The park will be delivered to PPC Group, after the completion of the construction and the commissioning, in 1Q26.

The project is ideally located in an area with high irradiation levels, close to one of Bulgaria’s main load centres (Plovdiv), offering easy access and well-established infrastructure, while being only 150 km from the capital, Sofia.

For the construction of the solar park, 18 500 bifacial panels from Astronergy, 264 string inverters, and 12 LV/MV power substations will be used. The system supporting the photovoltaic (PV) panels consists of single-axis trackers, with an active panel orientation and integrated back-tracking algorithms to enhance the station’s productivity.

The estimated annual energy generation of the project is expected to exceed 140 GWh, sufficient to meet the energy needs of more than 23 500 households, while the operation of the project is expected to prevent the emission of approximately 70 000 tpy of CO 2 .

The PPC Group Deputy CEO for RES, Konstantinos Mavros, highlighted: “PPC Group proceeds steadily in the expansion of its portfolio in Southeastern Europe, as outlined in its three-year strategic plan for 2025-2027. Following the initiation of construction of 165 MW solar park in the region of Stara Zagora, we strengthen our presence in Bulgaria with another important project contributing to the vision of the Group for a sustainable transition to green energy not only in Greece, but also throughout Southeastern Europe.”

Two months ago, PPC Group started the construction of a solar park with a capacity of 165 MWp, in the region of Stara Zagora in central Bulgaria, as well as an energy storage station with power capacity of 25 MW and an energy storage capacity of 55 MWh, near the solar park. In addition, PPC Group currently operates a wind farm with a total installed capacity of 18 MW in Northern Bulgaria.

PPC Group currently owns a total portfolio of RES projects with an installed capacity of 6.2 GW in Greece, Romania, Italy, and Bulgaria. The aim of the investment plan of PPC Group is to increase the installed capacity from RES to 11.8 GW by 2027.

