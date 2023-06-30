AMPYR Solar Europe secures €200 million project finance facility

AMPYR Solar Europe, a pan-European solar developer and independent power producer (IPP), has announced that it has successfully closed a €200 million framework project finance facility with Rabobank. AMPYR can now construct and operate 350 MWp of solar photovoltaics (PV) assets across Europe. The facility will be drawn immediately to finance three Solar PV assets in the Netherlands, with more to follow later this year.

The facility can be used to project finance solar farms across Europe, focusing on AMPYR Solar Europe’s core base in Germany, as well as the Netherlands.

“Securing the financing facility enables AMPYR Solar Europe to start construction of the first set of Dutch Solar PV assets; this will help accelerate our long-term plans in terms of portfolio growth and the renewable energy transition in general,” said Alexander Koeman, Managing Director of AMPYR Solar Europe Netherlands.

The first three sites to be constructed will be in the communities of Echt-Susteren, Tinte, and Venray in the Netherlands. Construction activities are due to begin shortly, with the commercial operation date for all three assets expected by 1Q24.

