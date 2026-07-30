Enexis secures €500 million EIB financing to boost network capacity

Enexis has secured a €500 million financing facility from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for its 2026 electricity grid investment programme. The facility will support Enexis’ investments in the expansion, reinforcement, and renewal of the electricity grid in the provinces of Groningen, Drenthe, Overijssel, North Brabant, and Limburg.

The energy transition requires the expansion of the electricity grid. Solar and wind power generation is increasing, while households, mobility, and businesses are using more electricity. As a result, both the need for new connections and the demand for electricity transport capacity are growing. The works backed by the EIB financing concern some 2800 km of medium voltage cables and a further 1800 km of low voltage cables.

Through this investment programme, Enexis will increase capacity to connect renewable energy to the grid and enable the further electrification of homes, mobility, business processes, and industry. Investments include new and higher-capacity cables, transformer stations, and digital solutions for smarter grid management.

“By reinforcing the grids in its service areas, many of which face critical capacity constraints, Enexis will boost network resilience and increase the security of the electricity grid. This will allow business, entrepreneurs and households to get the electricity they urgently need,” noted EIB Vice President, Robert de Groot.

“The energy transition requires investments on a scale and at a pace we have not seen before,” said Marjanne van Ittersum, CFO of Enexis. “This financing supports our investments in 2026 and strengthens the diversification and flexibility of our funding. It enables us to continue working towards a reliable and future-proof electricity grid, providing as many customers as possible with access to energy.”

The financing aligns with the EIB’s priorities as the climate bank of the EU: accelerating the energy transition, connecting more renewable energy, enabling electrification and strengthening a reliable energy supply. In doing so, the EIB supports the necessary expansion and modernisation of Europe’s electricity grids.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of 2026 is out now! The new issue starts with a regional report on Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the benefits and challenges of renewable energy development in the region. The issue also covers topics such as lubricants, digitalisation, the importance of ports, battery storage technology, and more! With contributors from industry leaders including ABB, WindEurope, Sungrow, among others, this is an issue not to miss.