Milbank represents Enfinity Global for solar financing

Milbank has represented Enfinity Global Inc, as sponsor, in connection with the €500 million HoldCo financing of its portfolio of solar panel projects in Italy. The proceeds of the facility will be used to finance the development of approximately 25 solar projects. The facility includes an accordion tranche which allows the entire financing to be increased up to €800 million, making it one of the largest financings of its type in the European market.

Enfinity Global is a leading developer of sustainability services with an emphasis on renewable energy. Its core business is to implement solutions to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint and enable a sustainable transition to a carbon-free economy worldwide.

The London-based Milbank deal team was led by Global Projects, Energy, and Infrastructure Financing Partner, John Dewar, and supported by Special Counsel, Seyda Duman, Senior Associate, David Thomas, Associate, Christopher Esposito, and Trainee Solicitor, Duncan Moore.

