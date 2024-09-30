TotalEnergies starts up largest US utility scale solar farms with batteries

TotalEnergies has started commercial operations of Danish Fields and Cottonwood, two utility scale solar farms with integrated battery storage located in southeast Texas. These new projects, with a combined capacity of 1.2 GW, are part of a portfolio of renewable assets totalling 4 GW in operation or under construction in Texas.

Danish Fields is TotalEnergies’ largest solar farm in the US, with a capacity of 720 MW and 1.4 million ground-mounted photovoltaic panels. Danish Fields also features a 225 MWh battery storage system supplied by Saft, the battery subsidiary of TotalEnergies.

70% of Danish’s solar capacity has been contracted through long-term Corporate Power Purchase Agreements (CPPAs) signed with industry players like Saint-Gobain, featuring an upside sharing mechanism indexed on merchant price.

The remaining 30% will support the decarbonisation of TotalEnergies’ industrial plants in the U.S Gulf Coast region. Along with Myrtle Solar which was commissioned in 2023 and the under construction Hill 1 solar farm, these three projects will cover the electricity consumption of TotalEnergies’ industrial sites in Port Arthur and La Porte in Texas, and Carville in Louisiana.

Cottonwood has a capacity of 455 MW featuring over 847 000 ground-mounted photovoltaic panels. The site will also feature 225 MWh of battery storage supplied by Saft, scheduled for commissioning in 2025. Cottonwood’s electricity production is contracted under long-term PPAs indexed to merchant prices through an upside-sharing mechanism with LyondellBasell and Saint-Gobain, to support their decarbonisation efforts.

“The start-ups of Danish Fields and Cottonwood in the fast-growing ERCOT market showcase TotalEnergies’ ability to deliver competitive renewable electricity to support our clients’ decarbonisation goals, as well as our own. Thanks to these projects, we are delighted to take another step in delivering our strategy across the entire value chain, from power generation to customer delivery, in order to achieve our profitability target of 12% ROACE in our Integrated Power business”, said Olivier Jouny, Senior Vice President, Renewables at TotalEnergies.

