RWE inaugurates new solar farm in France

RWE has inaugurated its Pierrières solar farm, located in the municipality of Ardillières in Charente-Maritime, France.

Launched in 2019 in collaboration with the local council, the project received its construction permit in 2023 and was selected the same year under the technology-neutral call for tenders issued by the French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE). Construction began at the end of 2024, with electricity generation to start in the summer of 2025.

Spread across four plots covering a total of 3.6 hectares, the solar farm comprises 7420 panels with a combined installed capacity of 3.37 MWac. It will generate enough green electricity to meet the annual needs of around 1500 households, including heating.

The Pierrières solar farm will also deliver significant local economic benefits, as it is built on municipal land that provides an annual lease payment in addition to the usual tax revenues.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, commented: “With the inauguration of the Pierrières solar farm, RWE is taking another step forward in its solar activities in France, where we have strong ambitions. Delivered in less than five years – from development through completion of construction and commissioning – this project demonstrates our operational capabilities and the excellent collaboration with local stakeholders that has been established throughout its development.”

Olivier Denéchaud, Mayor of Ardillières, added: “The Pierrières solar farm brings multiple benefits: built on a former municipal landfill, it will generate substantial economic returns for our community and its residents. It also enables us to launch new projects, such as the renovation of municipal buildings – particularly our school.”

This formerly unused municipal land is now being put to value through a solar farm that produces low-carbon electricity. RWE worked with leading experts to minimise the project’s impact on its surroundings by avoiding both dry and wet habitats characteristic of the area. Several measures have been implemented as a result, including the planting of hedgerows, the creation of wildlife crossings, and enhanced landscape integration through a limited panel height.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!