Trinasolar begins construction of 21 MW solar plant in Spain

Trinasolar, a global provider of smart solar solutions, has started the construction of a 21 MW solar project in northern Spain in collaboration with NORSOL, reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing solar energy in Spain.

The project demonstrates Trinasolar’s capability to deliver integrated system-level solutions, combining modules, trackers, and installation services within one scope to ensure consistent system performance and long-term value for project stakeholders.?

NORSOL is a leading Spanish company with nearly 20 years of experience, managing all aspects of photovoltaic projects from design and construction to maintenance. Specifically, together with this project, there are 11 self-consumption installations with batteries that also enable shared energy, aimed at extending solar access to municipal buildings across León.

Located at over 800 m above sea level, the site is exposed to demanding weather conditions, including heavy snowfall with projected loads of up to 1210 Pa.?To ensure reliable performance, the plant will integrate 495 Vanguard 1P solar trackers and 29 172 Vertex NEG21 modules.?The design includes three tracker configurations, selected to match the terrain and support optimal energy generation.?

The project scope goes beyond equipment supply. Trinasolar will provide on-site installation services for its modules and tracking systems, covering activities from design and engineering through construction and commissioning. Delivering modules, trackers, and installation of both key components as one package reduces project complexity, minimises EPC interface risks, and improves overall project delivery efficiency, while ensuring consistent quality throughout execution.?

Gonzalo de la Viña, President of Trinasolar Europe and Latin America & the Caribbean, commented: “This project highlights Trinasolar’s capacity to serve as both a technology supplier and a full-scope partner. By combining our Vertex modules, Vanguard trackers, and installation services, we are working to deliver a solar plant designed to operate reliably under challenging site conditions. We also view this as the foundation for a long-term collaboration in Spain.”

Through this initiative, Trinasolar contributes to the development of renewable infrastructure in Spain. With its combined portfolio of modules, tracking systems, and technical services, the company supports the deployment of clean energy projects that align with local and national energy transition objectives.?

