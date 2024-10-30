Innova receives planning permission for Welsh Way solar farm in Gloucestershire

On 23 September 2024, Cotswold District Council granted planning permission for Innova’s Welsh Way solar farm project in Gloucestershire.

The project is located near Fairford, a short distance away from Innova’s Cheltenham office. Once built and energised, the solar farm will deliver enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of 2700 homes.

The solar farm will have a positive environmental impact by significantly increasing biodiversity on the site, delivering a 115.09% biodiversity net gain (BNG) for habitat units. In addition to its environmental benefits, the solar farm is in the process of agreeing a community benefit fund aimed at supporting local initiatives.

Welsh Way solar farm is another quality addition to Innova’s growing DNO pipeline, which will make an important contribution towards the decarbonisation of the electricity grid and the government’s target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

William Griffiths, Project Manager at Innova, said: “We are thrilled to announce that Welsh Way solar farm has received planning per-mission from Cotswold District Council. We are grateful to Cotswold District Council and their statutory consultees for their proactive engagement throughout the pre-application and planning determination phases of the project. We look forward to the next stages of the project leading up to the project’s construction and operation.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!