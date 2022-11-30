BOOM Power secures planning for 50 MW solar farm

BOOM Power is preparing to submit plans for a solar farm (New Hall Solar Farm) on land located south of Overton, Wakefield, the UK. The project could have up to a generating capacity of 30.96 MWp for distribution to the national grid. This is equivalent to the annual electrical needs of approximately 14 900 family homes across Wakefield.

The anticipated CO 2e displacement is approximately 16 900 tpy, which represents an emission saving equivalent of a reduction of 12 800 cars on the road every year. It will assist Wakefield Council’s ambition to become a carbon neutral borough by 2030. This means delivering a net zero carbon footprint. They aim to help the entire district achieve this goal by 2038, aligning with the national and international targets. It is important to note that this project is non-subsidised, therefore not requiring government funding.

Detailed assessments have been undertaken that have helped design a scheme that is sensitive towards and compatible with the local landscape and environment. The proposed solar farm offers the opportunity for ecological enhancements, which will see a biodiversity net gain including improvements to natural habitats for a range of invertebrates, small mammals, and birds. The developer will retain existing rights of way and footpaths whilst ensuring no existing trees or hedgerows are removed to accommodate the solar farm.

Mark Hogan, Founder of BOOM Power, said: “We are living through an energy security and climate crisis. Our proposals for New Hall solar farm follow Wakefield District Council’s own declaration of a climate emergency as well as wider targets from government to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Changing the way we get our energy has never been more important. We are currently consulting with residents to ensure that our proposals can deliver energy security whilst respecting the character of the area.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wave & tidal, waste-to-energy, energy storage, solar technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report outlining how green hydrogen is playing a key role in the renewable transition across Europe .