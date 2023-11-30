bp agrees to take full ownership of Lightsource bp

bp has agreed to acquire the 50.03% interest it does not already own in Lightsource bp, one of the world’s leading developers and operator of utility scale solar and battery storage assets.

Lightsource bp operates with a proven capital-light, develop, engineer, construct and farm down business model that creates value through selling majority interests in assets it has developed to strategic partners. With this capital-light model, it has built a track record of delivering renewables projects with equity returns in the mid-teens.

Full ownership will now enable bp to further scale up Lightsource bp and create additional value by applying bp’s complementary capabilities and strengths – including in finance and trading – fully to the business. bp will continue to target double digit equity returns from this business.

In addition, bp intends to use Lightsource bp’s world-class capabilities as a developer of cost-competitive utility scale onshore renewable power to help meet its own demand for low carbon power. This integration is expected to underpin and de-risk delivery of bp’s targets for its transition growth engines – in hydrogen, EV charging, and biofuels, as well as in power trading.

bp has structured and priced the acquisition terms to be highly competitive, reflecting market conditions and with a consideration structure that is biased to performance. In time, bp may also look to unlock further value through bringing a strategic partner into the business.

The acquisition will be fully accommodated within bp’s financial frame and meet bp’s expectations for investment returns from renewables and power, unlevered and before integration benefits. Subject to regulatory approvals, the transaction is currently anticipated to close in mid-2024.

Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, bp Executive Vice President for Gas and Low-Carbon Energy, said: “This is a natural evolution of the partnership we have built over the past six years – now we will be able to take Lightsource bp to the next level of profitable growth and performance. We will continue to scale this successful business, and also apply its capabilities and expertise to help meet bp’s growing demand for low carbon power from our transition growth engines. I look forward to welcoming the Lightsource bp team to bp and am confident that together we can further strengthen its position as a leading global renewables developer.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia.