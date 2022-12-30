BELECTRIC reenters the UK market

By constructing two large scale solar farms for Vantage RE Ltd in England, BELECTRIC returns to the UK as an engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) service provider. The photovoltaic systems will have a combined capacity of more than 100 MWp.

BELECTRIC will build two solar farms with a combined installed capacity of more than 100 MWp in England. The photovoltaic plants will be located near Hook in the county of Hampshire (66.5 MWp) and Eastfields in Warwickshire (34.8 MWp). Consisting of almost 170 000 solar modules, they can supply the equivalent of 37 000 homes with green energy. Eastfields will be executed using bifacial solar modules mounted on single-axis trackers – a promising technology for the future of solar energy in countries like the UK. In addition, both solar farms will be equipped with a battery storage system.

“We are proud to have won Vantage RE as a partner. Being chosen to construct these two exciting projects underlines our expertise in the construction of tracker projects in Nordic countries as well as the integration of storage solutions into the overall solar system,” said David Johann, Head of Sales Europe at BELECTRIC.

Construction is expected to begin in 2Q23.

BELECTRIC’s customer Vantage RE Ltd owns, develops, and operates a portfolio of renewable energy assets in the UK and Europe. Ian Chisholm, Head of Solar Asset Management at Vantage RE Limited, commented: “This is an important milestone for Vantage RE and marks the broadening of our activities into project development. We’re pleased to be working with BELECTRIC, who bring their extensive expertise as we deliver our two new solar farms.”

The two solar farms mark BELECTRIC’s return to the UK as an EPC service provider. After the company’s withdrawal from the business in the UK in 2015, the British BELECTRIC team continued to take care of operations and maintenance of own-built as well as third-party solar systems. Now that the photovoltaics and energy storage market in the UK is experiencing a bright period of growth, BELECTRIC benefits from its existing structures in the country.

