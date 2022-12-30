Gamesa Electric will supply 28.5 MW of Proteus solar inverters in Bosnia and Herzegovnia

Gamesa Electric has signed an agreement with MET Consulting d.o.o. to supply its Proteus photovoltaic (PV) inverters to the Zvizdan solar farm that the customer is developing in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The scope of the project includes the design, supply, and commissioning of seven units of PV4500 Proteus Inverters, supplied as three units PVS91000 and one unit PVS4500 integrated, fully assembled and factory tested PV Power Stations, and their corresponding spare parts. On top of that, Gamesa Electric will also supply the Orchestra Power Plant Controller (PPC).

“We are delighted to be making our debut in the Balkans with a great client,” said Enrique de la Cruz, Sales Director of Solar & Storage at Gamesa Electric. “This project is another example of how competitive the Proteus series inverter is in large scale projects. They are inverters with a power of up to 4700 kVA/unit, reaching up to plug and play solutions of 9400 kVA at medium voltage. With such high-power ratings, the number of units can be reduced and therefore the LCoE of the project can be optimised. In addition, the record efficiency levels of 99.4% and the low THD make the performance of the Proteus PV solutions excellent.”

Larger inverters for reduced costs

Gamesa Electric Proteus PV 4700 inverter achieves one of the highest power densities in the market, making possible to supply a complete plug and play PV station including MV transformer and switchgear of up to 9.4 MVA in a standard 40 ft skid.

High nominal power together with a compact design and outstanding values of electrical efficiency mean relevant LCoE improvements, thanks first to the reduction of the number of PV station units per project and therefore saving logistics, construction, DC cabling, commissioning, and operation and maintenance costs. On the other hand, higher efficiency values mean higher energy production at PV plant level, contributing to a further reduction of project LCoE.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.