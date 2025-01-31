ABEI Energy finalises financing for solar photovoltaics portfolio in Spain

ABEI Energy, Fuyo General Lease Co., and Prime Capital AG has closed a €46 million HoldCo debt financing for five solar photovoltaics (PV) projects in Spain.

These projects, with a combined capacity of approximately 250 MWp, are expected to be fully operational by the beginning of 2026. The funds have been provided in full, managed by Prime Capital AG and Fuyo General Lease Co.

Iván Barahona León, Chief Operating Officer of ABEI Energy, commented: “This agreement reinforces ABEI's commitment to become an independent power producer (IPP), following its long term strategy of improving the company's standing and balance sheet by having operational assets. We are proud to be partnering with Prime Capital AG as an investor in European renewables.”

Stefan Futschik, Head of Private Debt at Prime Capital AG, noted: “The transaction is a significant step for us: our first collaboration with an investor from Japan, our third solar PV HoldCo financing in Spain, and an infrastructure debt track record of more than €1.3 billion.”

Nicolas Bordeaux, Executive Director Infrastructure Debt, added: “We are impressed by the quality of the assets developed by ABEI and are looking forward to following their progress and supporting their growth. We’re targeting substantial capital deployments for 2025 and are actively involved in HoldCo debt transactions.”

ABEI was advised by Gomez-Acebo & Pombo, led by Ferran Foix as Legal Advisor, and EY led by Alejandro Velasco as Debt Advisor. Fuyo General lease and Prime Capital were advised by Simmons & Simmons led by Álvaro Barro as Legal Advisor and Eight Advisory led by Ralph Hack as Tax Advisor.

