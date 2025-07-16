GHD secures role on Blue Mackerel offshore wind project

GHD, a leading global professional services company, has been appointed to lead the environmental impact assessment and approvals process for Blue Mackerel – a proposed offshore wind project being developed by Parkwind, part of JERA Nex, JERA’s renewable energy subsidiary.

Blue Mackerel is a flagship project in Australia's first designated offshore wind zone, off the coast of Gippsland in Victoria. The project is targeting the delivery of a planned 1 GW of renewable energy by 2032 – 2033, potentially powering over 500 000 Victorian homes, while contributing to national net-zero goals.

GHD brings to the project a unique combination of skills and experience in the relevant approvals processes, local community and environmental context, and international offshore wind project knowledge.

GHD has a long-standing presence in the Gippsland region, having been part of the community and its infrastructure development for decades. In particular, the local Gunaikurnai Land and Waters Aboriginal Corporation (GLaWAC) and GHD have collaborated on several projects related to natural resource management, cultural heritage protection, and the development of Aboriginal businesses in Gippsland.

David Chubb, Project Director at GHD, said: “We are excited to be able to work alongside the Blue Mackerel team to support delivery of a project of such critical importance for Australia’s clean energy future. Our deep relationship with GLaWAC underscores our commitment to building community trust and delivering inclusive outcomes. We welcome the opportunity working alongside the Blue Mackerel team and expand our work with GLaWAC, from land to the sea and sky.”

Kim Downs, Environmental Planning and Approvals Manager, Parkwind, added: “We’re thrilled to be working with GHD, a partner that embodies deep local knowledge, marine expertise, and a history of meaningful engagement with regional communities and First Nations Peoples. With GHD's support, Blue Mackerel is well-positioned to leave a positive and lasting environmental and social legacy.”

