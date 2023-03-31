GE and EcoGreen Energy to build solar project in Türkiye

GE has been selected by EcoGreen Energy to deliver its FLEXINVERTER solar power station technology for the 130 MWp, 100 MWac Nigde Bor solar power plant to be built in Nigde, Türkiye. The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, and commissioning of the solar power station.

The Nigde Bor solar power plant is part of YEKA-GES4, launched in 2022 by the Ministry of Energy. It will enable the energy transition in the country and beyond, by helping Türkiye continue the expansion of renewable energy resources and commission 10 GW of solar capacity between 2017 – 2027, according to the International Energy Agency, Türkiye’s solar energy capacity is projected to reach 52.9 GW, with an increase of approximately 500% by 2035.

This project adds up to the 1.3 GW of solar projects GE is delivering in Türkiye.

Prakash Chandra, Renewable Hybrids CEO, GE, said: “The potential for solar energy in Türkiye is a reality. We are thrilled to be partnering with EcoGreen Energy on the projects and look forward to more opportunities to increase the penetration of renewable energy in Türkiye and beyond.”

GE will partner with EcoGreen in the supply and services contract of an extended scope of equipment beyond inverter stations and commissioning services. Inogen will execute the local works to fulfil the EPC scope. GE and Inogen will work together again after having completed 1.3 GW of YEKA and Hybrids projects in Türkiye.

Inogen Managing Partner, Professor Ali Murat Soydan, added: “We are very happy and proud to partner with GE and support the company with local capability in Türkiye.”

The FLEXINVERTER solar power station is an integrated containerized solution that combines a solar inverter, medium voltage power transformer, and an optional MV ring main unit, all integrated in a standard 20 ft ISO high cube container. The technology is a smart solution that helps deliver a reliable, cost-effective, plug-and-play, factory-integrated power conversion platform for utility scale solar and storage applications. It helps reduce capital and operation costs and ensure a more reliable plant performance.

