British Solar Renewables secures planning permission for two solar parks

East Suffolk Council has granted Park Farm solar park planning consent. The solar park will generate up to 21 MWp of renewable energy to the electricity network – enough to meet the annual electrical needs of up to 5250 family homes. The development is anticipated to displace up to 4650 tpy of CO 2 . In January 2024, Town Farm solar park was also granted permission by East Suffolk Council and has a similar generating capacity to Park Farm solar park. The two developments will meet the electrical needs of over 10 000 family homes displacing close to 10 000 tpy of CO 2 .

Both projects include a series of ecological enhancement measures such as species-rich grassland and native hedgerow planting, and the creation of meadow grass-land beneath and between the solar panels. Town Farm solar park will deliver a 178% net gain in Habitat Units and a 52% net gain in Hedgerow Units. Park Farm solar park also boasts an impressive net gain, with a 106% net gain in Habitat Units and a 116% net gain in Hedgerow Units.

Both projects are developments by British Solar Renewables (BSR). BSR is the largest privately-owned, integrated solar developer in the UK and with over a decade’s experience and has successfully developed more than 700 MW solar PV (across 57 projects).

The UK Government and East Suffolk Council have both declared a Climate Emergency in recognition of the need to take urgent action in respect of climate change. As a local authority, East Suffolk Council has stated it aims to “put the environment at the heart of everything we do”. Town Farm and Park Farm solar parks will play an important part in support of the council’s Climate Action Framework and will help the UK meet their Net Zero obligations.

BSR is committed to ensuring the local community benefits via a community benefit fund. Town Farm solar park has enabled British Solar Renewables to agree a partnership with Kelsale-Cum-Carlton Parish Council. Similar discussions also occurred with Pettistree Parish Council regarding a community benefit fund for Park Farm solar park. Discussions will continue to ensure deployment of this fund to create a meaningful and positive impact for the local community.

Carla Hardaker, Development Director at BSR, said: “These two projects exemplify our commitment to leading the charge towards a greener future. We are proud to pioneer a new era of responsible renewable energy development – one that not only generates clean electricity but also enriches the local ecosystem through eco-logical enhancements. Both these projects are a testament to BSR's dedication to innovation, sustainability, and community collaboration, and we are excited to make a positive impact in the fight against the climate crisis, together.”

