VINCI acquires Helios Nordic Energy

VINCI Concessions, through its subsidiary SunMind, concluded an agreement to acquire 100% of Helios, a Swedish company specialising in developing solar farms and batteries to store energy. It operates in northern Europe (primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries) and develops projects until they become ready to build.

Currently 40%-owned by Magnora ASA, a Norwegian investment fund, Helios shareholders also include the company’s management team and a few minority investors.

The amount agreed for 100% of the capital totalled €73 million, alongside a proportion of Helios revenues over the next five years.

The transaction is expected to be finalised in June, once regulatory approvals have been received.

This acquisition will enable SunMind to enrich its expertise in renewable solar energy. In Sweden, it is currently developing a 100 MWp photovoltaic project at Skavsta airport, previously managed by VINCI Airports. The company also operates in France, Portugal and the UK.

