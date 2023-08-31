Neoen passes 3 GW of renewable energy capacity in Australia

Neoen, one of the world’s leading producers of exclusively renewable energy, has reached 3.3 GW of capacity in operation or under construction in Australia, confirming its position as the country’s leading renewable energy company. To date, Neoen has invested more than AUS$4 billion and accounts for approximately 10% of Australia’s utility scale solar capacity, 10% of Australia’s wind capacity, and 45% of Australia’s grid scale battery storage.

The company’s portfolio of 20 assets in operation or under construction consists of 2 GW of generation capacity evenly split between solar and wind and 1.3 GW/2.8 GWh of battery storage. As it has grown, Neoen has increasingly been able to derive value from the synergies and opportunities that comes from developing and operating multiple facilities. Its homegrown expertise across solar, wind, and storage has unlocked efficiencies and enabled it to deliver projects of greater scale and complexity. Being a long-term owner and operator of its assets is a central feature of Neoen’s approach, allowing the company to invest in internal capabilities across the project lifecycle, including its state-of-the-art Operational Control Centre in Canberra which monitors the portfolio and manages its market trading 24/7.

Louis de Sambucy, Neoen Australia’s CEO, said: “Adding more than 3 GW of capacity over the past decade is a major achievement for Neoen and for Australia’s renewable energy transition, which we are proud to be a part of. It is thanks to the dedication and audacity of the Neoen team that we have often been able to lead the way. Hand in hand with local communities, our business partners, and the federal and state governments, we are strongly committed to continuing to play a decisive role in Australia’s clean energy future.”

Xavier Barbaro, Neoen’s Chairman and CEO, concluded: “I would like to congratulate the Neoen Australia team on achieving this impressive milestone. Neoen is a key player in Australia and Australia is Neoen’s number one country. It is a model and an inspiration for us internationally, and it is a source of much of our innovation. More than ever, we are proud to be taking our place among the world’s leading energy companies, and to be making a profound contribution to accelerating the pace of the energy transition in Australia and around the globe.”

