Leeward commences operation of Arizonan solar ranch

Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) has announced that it has completed construction and reached commercial operation of its 179 MW White Wing Ranch solar project in Yuma County, Arizona. Verizon Communications has supported the development of White Wing Ranch through a long-term power purchase agreement. Completion of White Wing Ranch takes LRE’s operating fleet to more than 3.3 GW.

White Wing Ranch is located on approximately 1400 acres of privately owned land and will deliver renewable energy to the bulk electric grid via the 500 kV Hoodoo Wash Switchyard. This is the first of multiple LRE projects planned for Yuma County. White Wing Ranch created over 200 jobs during peak construction and leveraged Terabase Energy’s innovative Terafab technology. The project utilises American-made and domestically sourced First Solar Series 7 photovoltaic solar modules, marking the first large scale deployment of this highly efficient technology. These modules deliver improved efficiency, faster installation, and superior lifetime energy performance, representing the next generation of solar technology and offering a lower-carbon alternative to traditional c-Si (crystalline silicon) panels.

“We are pleased to begin operations at White Wing Ranch and support Verizon’s sustainability goals,” said Jason Allen, Chief Executive Officer of LRE. “We are excited for the future of renewable energy in the region and are committed to contributing meaningfully to the community throughout the lifespan of the project.”

As part of LRE’s continued commitment to land stewardship, White Wing Ranch utilised innovative land management practices to promote the regeneration of native desert ecosystems. The project is expected to be operational for more than 30 years and will provide significant economic benefits to the community and a substantial property tax base for Yuma County.

“White Wing Ranch is another example of our commitment to powering our operations with clean, renewable energy,” added James Gowen, Senior Vice President, Global Sourcing and Supply Chain and Chief Sustainability Officer, for Verizon. “LRE continues to be a great partner to work with as we further our commitment to protecting our planet and transitioning to a greener US energy grid.”

