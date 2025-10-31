R.Power launches construction of 55 MWp solar park in Romania

R.Power S.A., one of Europe’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies, has launched the construction of the Lazuri solar park in the Lazuri commune, Satu Mare County, north-western Romania.

The project with targeted capacity of 55 MWp is being constructed by NOMAD Electric.

The Lazuri solar park was awarded a 15-year contract for difference (CfD) by the Romanian authorities and represents a key milestone in R.Power’s strategy to scale its multi-technology renewable platform across Central and Eastern Europe. Once completed, the plant will be connected to the national grid through a new 110 kV substation integrated with the Veti?–Abator transmission line.

When operational, Lazuri will generate approximately 70 GWh of clean electricity per year, equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 48 000 households, while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 17 000 tpy.

Przemek Pieta, CEO and Co-Founder of R.Power, commented: “The start of construction of the Lazuri solar farm highlights our commitment to expanding operations in Romania, which is one of our key markets. Alongside Lazuri, we are developing additional photovoltaic and battery energy storage (BESS) projects there, strengthening R.Power’s position as a leading energy producer in Europe.”

The start of works at Lazuri further consolidates R.Power’s presence in Romania, where the company is developing a growing pipeline of renewable and storage projects that contribute to the country’s decarbonisation and energy independence goals.

