Construction starts on Dutch solar park

Vopak Solar Park Eemshaven is starting construction of its solar park located in Eemshaven in the province of Groningen, the Netherlands. The new solar park will have a capacity of approximately 25 MW, which equates to an average consumption of approximately 8000 Dutch households. The subsidy and permit processes as well as the financing have been successfully completed.

The solar park will be built on 19 ha. of land around the Vopak Terminal Eemshaven and construction on the site will start in 1Q2021. According to the current planning, the first green power will be supplied to the electricity grid in 3Q2021.

Vopak Solar Park Eemshaven is a joint venture with the parties Groningen Seaports, Vopak and funds managed by Whitehelm Capital. The first plans for this solar park were announced in February 2019.

