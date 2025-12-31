European Energy takes FID on agrivoltaic solar park in Italy

European Energy has taken the final investment decision for a 225 MW agrivoltaic project near Vizzini in Sicily, advancing one of Italy’s largest renewable energy developments following the company’s award in the recent FERX Contract for Differ-ence (CfD) auction.

The project, authorised in 2023, combines utility scale solar power with agricultural activity and is designed to align with Italy’s long-term energy strategy and broader EU decarbonisation objectives. The development incorporates elevated PV structures to support continued farming operations, enabling dual land use and long-term productivity.

“The Vizzini project illustrates European Energy’s ability to advance complex renewable energy developments in Italy’s evolving power market,” said Alessandro Migliorini, Director and Country Manager of Italy at European Energy.

“Its integrated design demonstrates how agricultural use can be maintained within large scale solar developments.”

Once operational, the agrivoltaic installation is expected to become the largest solar park in Italy, exceeding the scale of previous grid-connected installations and contributing materially to Italy’s renewable generation capacity.

“This project reflects European Energy’s continued commitment to the Italian market and builds on the company’s development philosophy of combining green energy production with local economic development while maintaining agricultural activity in the area,” said Thorvald Spanggaard, Executive Vice President and Head of Project Development at European Energy.

“The recent FERX auction result provides long-term revenue stability, enabling this investment decision.”

The Vizzini agri-PV project is planned to be operational by end of 2027.

