DNV GL reviews Sonnedix’s Chilean solar projects

DNV GL, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, has announced that it has provided Sonnedix with technical due diligence for eight operational photovoltaic (PV) plants located in Chile under the category of Small Distributed Generation Mechanisms (PMGD), totalling 40 MW.

The purpose of the review was to evaluate technical risks and mitigation measures relative to typical industry practice as well as to advise on the status of any issues that could jeopardise the performance and impact the base case for the acquisition. The result was key for an acquisition decision, which will include 19 MW of operational solar PV plants with a further 21 MW to be added once the assets become commercially operational.

“This is another important step for Sonnedix and pushes the expansion of solar energy in Chile” said Santiago Blanco, Executive Vice President and Regional Director of Southern Europe, Middle East, Latin America and Africa for Energy Systems in DNV GL. “Despite challenges caused by the global pandemic, continuing the implementation of renewable energy projects is key. The project demonstrates that through virtual site visits, projects can stay on track to accelerate the energy transition remotely.”

Sonnedix, a global solar independent power producer (IPP), owns 11 solar PV plants in operation in Chile, where, in addition to the projects currently under construction, the company controls a total capacity of almost 400 MW, plus an additional 750 MW pipeline of projects in different development stages.

Virtual site visits have been performed at the eight locations. A virtual site inspection focusses on the visual analysis of the project’s general conditions, topography, presence of obstacles for the transport and sun path.

The scope of the evaluation included a design review, covering the civil engineering and the electrical design (DC and AC systems), an analysis of the operational performance of the plants, an examination of energy production assessment based on historic operational data and a technology review of the PV modules, inverters and structure.

DNV GL’s experts also examined the grid connection, the planning and environmental topics. As a result of the review performed, a Due Diligence report was created, including a risk matrix session, which includes the risk description and the mitigants when applicable.

