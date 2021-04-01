3E launches new digital solutions for the renewables industry

3E has shared some insights into its new positioning and its expanding range of digital solutions. The company aims to digitalise renewable energy assets with SynaptiQ – its digital platform – and its new upcoming applications, Solar Analytics and Wind Analytics (a co-creation with LivLiner), as well as a brand-new UI for the Asset Operations application. 3E has also announced its refreshed company image and a brand new website.

Following two decades of ongoing innovation and investments in renewable energy, solar and wind are now the most sustainable and cost-effective choice in most areas of the world. Over the next decade, we expect to see even more growth, driven by rising energy demands and decreasing supply costs, and a consolidation of the sector as it continues to mature.

In addition, building and maintaining energy assets is becoming more complex due to tightening regulations, diversifying portfolios and increasingly stringent grid requirements. Now more than ever before, renewable energy investors, operators and developers need a long-term technology partner with both local expertise and global reach.

SynaptiQ becomes 3E’s innovative digital platform that puts the company’s domain knowledge and experience at its customers’ fingertips and allows them to efficiently plan, develop and operate renewable assets from anywhere in the world.

SynaptiQ combines all of 3E’s SaaS solutions and can support renewable energy projects from concept to end-of-life. It utilises artificial intelligence (AI) to centralise and augment all available data, setting new standards in efficiency and energy yield while also significantly reducing plant costs. It also features an open data and software architecture built by solar and wind experts, helping to minimise investment risks while maximising the asset’s performance.

Three New Digital Solutions on the Way

In the spring of 2021, 3E will be launching one updated and two new SynaptiQ applications:

Asset Operations: application for optimising the operations, performance analysis and reporting of the renewable energy portfolio by comprehensive functionality beyond monitoring. This solution has been updated with a new UI.

Solar Analytics: AI-based solution for automated production loss identification and diagnosis, providing forward-looking insights and actionable recommendations to boost solar asset performance.

Wind Analytics – LivLiner Inside: AI-based solution, co-created by 3E and Livliner, for automated production loss identification and diagnosis, providing forward-looking insights and actionable recommendations to boost wind asset performance.

The company will also add more useful SaaS applications in the coming months, including ‘Asset Flexibility’ and ‘Yield Analysis’.

The continuing growth of renewable energy and the success of the company’s digital solutions has driven a re-imagining of 3E’s branding and website. The new website will provide an all-in-one service point for its SaaS offerings and will continue to expand as new solutions become available.

